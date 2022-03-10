The subject of the negotiations was the war in Ukraine. Kuleba had been invited to this meeting by his Turkish colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Channel 24 reports.

What has been agreed

Right after the negotiations, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a briefing on the results of the meeting.

In particular, the main subject was the creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. Especially evacuation from Mariupol, as this city is under siege.

In addition, the diplomats discussed a 24-hour truce to solve pressing needs and urgent problems. But the agreement on a ceasefire hasn’t been achieved. Kuleba, however, stressed that the desire to reach this agreement has nothing to do with capitulation or fulfilling Putin's demands.

"Today I heard the ceasefire correlates with Putin's demands addressing Ukraine. Ukraine has not given up and is not going to capitulate. Only diplomatic agreements will work for us. However, while there is no diplomacy from the Russian side, we will selflessly defend our Homeland from Russian aggression", – Kuleba said.