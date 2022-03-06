On March 6, Russians went to anti-war rallies in dozens of Russian cities. More than 2,000 people have already been arrested at these rallies.

Since the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24, anti-war actions have been held almost every day in various cities of Russia.

Protests against Putin's war against Ukraine are also taking place in EU countries.

Where most anti-war protesters were arrested in Russia

Arrests took place in 44 cities of the country. Most detained in:

Moscow - almost 500 people

Novosibirsk - 279 people,

St. Petersburg - 267 people,

Ekaterinburg - 206 people.

In Russia, all media are under the control of the Putin regime. At the same time, a number of media were blocked, including Dozhd, Echo of Moscow, Medusa, Radio Svoboda, the BBC, and Deutsche Welle. The Russian watchdog Roskomnadzor also blocked the social networks Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.