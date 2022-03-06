In a new address on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he constantly receives words of support from partners around the world, and he appreciates it. But what worries him most is the fact that Russian troops are shelling civilians.

Read more: Russian shelling during evacuation: 4 people killed

The bombing of Odessa will be a historical crime

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are treated within the framework of the Geneva Convention.

Moreover, Ukrainian missiles do not fall on civilian targets in Russia or Belarus in response to Russian ones. Russian missiles have been fired at Zhytomyr, Korosten, Ovruch, the suburbs of Kyiv, and southern Ukraine.

The president added that the Russians were preparing to bomb Odessa. "The city where people from Russia have always come. A city that offered warmth and sincerity to Russians," he said.

"And now what? Bombs against Odessa, artillery against Odessa, missiles against Odessa? This will be a war crime. It will be a historical crime," - Zelensky stressed.