Fighting in Irpin continued for several days, with the Russians firing many airstrikes and missile attacks. Residential buildings were severely damaged. Civilians are trying to evacuate the town. But even now the invaders continue to kill the peaceful population.

Journalists have found out that the Russians opened fire during the evacuation of people from Irpin through Romanivka. At least four people have already died as a result of this horrible attack - two boys, a woman, and a child.

The Russian invaders damaged the railroad line the day before, making evacuation by trains impossible. The people were taken away by buses, but even during the evacuation, the Russians did not stop shelling the people.

The Russian military has been shelling Irpin mercilessly for several days. The town, located 25 kilometers from Kyiv, is almost completely destroyed. Some residents managed to leave the city on March 6.