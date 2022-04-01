Arestovych announced this during a daily briefing. It is heroic that the city continues fighting, he said.

Read more: Russians completely left Brovary district of Kyiv region

"The command provides certain assistance, which is too early to talk about. But Mariupol is remembered, and is provided the assistance that is possible in the current very difficult situation", - Arestovych emphasized.

It should be noted that a large number of people are planned to be evacuated from Mariupol on April 1. A convoy of 43 buses with Mariupol residents left Berdyansk for Zaporizhzhia, and private transport also joined the column.

The column is accompanied by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Red Cross officers. Zaporizhzhia is already prepared to provide accommodation for a large number of IDPs.