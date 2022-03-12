Despite the fierce fighting in Chernihiv region, the defenders of the "North" tactical operational group are approaching the victory of Ukraine by the day.

Read more: Russian tank ran over a car: a child and 2 men died

"The defenders managed to liberate two more localities and prevent the enemy from installing a pontoon crossing and restraining the enemy's intentions to advance towards Kyiv", – the North command said.

The Ukrainian military also seized ten units of equipment from the enemy. It should be noted that the personnel of the occupier are demoralized and cannot conduct active hostilities.

"We believe in the Ukrainian people, we believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to the victory!" – our defenders summed up.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated five localities in Chernihiv region - watch the video