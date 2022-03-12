This was reported on March 12 by the Police of Zaporizhia Region. The tragedy happened on the highway between the villages of Nesteryanka and Myrne, Orikhiv district.

Vehicle stopped on the side of the road

People in a Tavria car were trying to leave the danger zone. They stopped at the roadside. After that, a tank of Russian killers ran over the car. As a result, two men were killed, and an underage boy burned to death in a burning car," the Police says.

The police are now identifying all the killed. Also, the police opened criminal proceedings on the grounds of violation of the laws and customs of war.

Crushed car: watch the video