Ukrainian defenders have shown what Russia's "liberation" really looks like. The enemy continues to cynically destroy civilian infrastructure.

Read more: Human lives and infrastructure saved: Ukrainian army shot down two Russian missiles over Dnipro

The pictures have been shared by the soldiers of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after Black Zaporizhians.

Russians are shelling with Uragan systems

The military explained that the Russian invaders were using Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems designed in the Soviet Union. They target the objects with civilians, where there are no military facilities.

"They are shelling civilians in their homes. The enemy doesn’t care. We’ve seen that in Donbass already. We will ensure justice in respect of these atrocities. Glory to Ukraine", – the statement says.

The enemy cynically attacks Ukrainians

Recently, in the Sumy region, the invaders placed their rocket launcher "Grad" among residential buildings. The enemy military fired on Ukrainian positions.

In Mariupol, the Russian invaders are using "Smerch" heavy multiple rocket launchers, which cause terrible destruction and casualties.