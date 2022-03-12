The exact number of missiles fired at the city was not known until several hours later. The Eastern Air Command reported about it in detail.

An alarm sounded everywhere in the morning

The missiles fired by Russians were immediately registered by Ukrainian intelligence. They flew in different directions, so around 5-6 a.m. sirens began to sound almost everywhere in the country.

In Dnipro, the alarm was sounded at 05:05. Shortly after, residents heard numerous explosions. The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, said after an hour that the missiles had not reached the city. Therefore, there is no destruction of critical infrastructure.

Air defense worked well, there were no casualties and no destruction of infrastructure, - summed up the Dnipro mayor.

However, it should be noted that even with reliable protection by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, people should be careful. If an alarm sounds, everyone must immediately go to a shelter.