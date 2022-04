The mayor of Slavutych, the town where most of Chernobyl’s workers live, said around 200 Ukrainian national guard members have likely been taken prisoner by the Russian troops as they withdrew from the nuclear power plant.

We consider them prisoners of war,

– Yuri Fomichev told the BBC.

He said the guards have been out of contact since Thursday, adding: "We are working on a prisoner swap".

The head of the UN atomic watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said he aims to lead a mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible. The announcement came after Ukrainian officials said the Russian soldiers who had occupied the highly contaminated plant since 24 February – the first day of the invasion – had left taking several Ukrainian service personnel with them.