"As a result of the morning rocket strike, one person was killed and several injured were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district of the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in televised remarks.

"Our air defense forces are doing everything possible to protect us, but the enemy is insidious and ruthless," he added.

Klitschko earlier urged residents who have evacuated from Kyiv to refrain from returning, after several explosions on the outskirts of the capital.

"It is no secret that one of the Russian generals recently stated that they were ready for missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital. And, as we see, they are carrying out such shelling," he added.

The Russian military warned on Wednesday that it would strike Ukrainian "decision-making centers" – including those in Ukraine's capital – in response to what it said were "attempts of sabotage and strikes" on Russian soil.