Several production halls and a pipeline were destroyed. Due to this, the heating supply to Avdiivka was stopped.

Read more: Fires broke out in the Chernobyl zone

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, eight criminal proceedings on civilians death and destruction of infrastructure in the Donetsk region cases have been started.

Russian crimes throughout March 13:

As of March 13, another mass shelling of the city of Mariupol resulted in eight civilians killed, including two children. Three people were injured. Residential buildings on Budivelnykiv Avenue were damaged.

On March 13, the enemy troops fired on a civilian car carrying a mother with a child on the highway between Novodruzhkivka and Rubizhne, Luhansk region. Both were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.