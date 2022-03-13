At the same time, 211 employees of the nuclear power plant have been held hostage for 18 days, Radio Liberty's Belarusian service reports.

Fires spread around Chernobyl

Fires were reported, in particular, near the Ukrainian settlements of Polissya, Babor, Stechanka, as well as in the Rudnya-Veresnya settlement in the Kyiv region, 30 kilometers from the border with Belarus.

According to radiation monitoring in the exclusion zone by "Ecocenter", there are currently four fires. The area of fires is increasing daily.

The general director of "Ecocenter", Serhiy Kiriyev, referring to NASA Firms, says that the fires in the area of Stechanka have expanded to 2 kilometers and in the village of Bobrove to 10 kilometers.