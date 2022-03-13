"Currently, the enemy is taking measures to destroy the military infrastructure that can ensure the functioning and combat use of our aircraft. The Ukrainian army is doing everything possible to protect the airfields, the air, and infrastructure," First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders have plans to capture the left bank of Kyiv.

He also spoke about the situation in Melitopol. Yenin stressed that the Russian occupation administration is trying to establish additional repressive mechanisms and suppress Ukrainian resistance in the town.