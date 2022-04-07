She did not say if the authorities had established the cause of death, but accused Russian troops of carrying out air strikes on the town, which has been searched by Ukrainian authorities after Russian troops occupying it withdrew.

Speaking in a televised briefing, Venediktova said: "Borodyanka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of the uncertainty about (the number of) victims".

On Tuesday, Venediktova said the number of victims in Borodyanka would be higher than anywhere else, but did not provide further details.