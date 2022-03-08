This has been admitted by Alexander Krasnoyartsev, a Russian SU-34 pilot who bombed Chernihiv. The day before, the Ukrainian military shot down his plane and captured the Russian pilot.

During interrogation in Ukraine, the Russian war pilot said that Russian troops attacked residential buildings with unguided bombs.

"They took me to Chernihiv and showed us what objects were attacked - peaceful objects. They showed me the message that SU -34 was allegedly attacked with high-precision weapons OFAB-100-120, which are not high-precision weapons," the prisoner of war said.

The captured pilot confirmed that the Russian military gave the order to drop bombs on peaceful infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities.

Krasnoyartsev's testimony will be handed over to The Hague Tribunal, which is investigating Russia's war crimes and crimes against humanity.