The prisoner told about the committed crimes at a briefing. "During the execution of the combat task, I understood we were to target not military facilities but residential houses and civilians. But I still obeyed the criminal order”, – Kryshtop said.

He executed his first combat missions on February 24, and dropped 3 tons of high-explosive aircraft bombs on the Ukrainian military near Balakliya. During the second combat task, Kryshtop dropped another 3 tons of high-explosive bombs on a column of Ukrainian armored vehicles near Izyum. The third flight was the final one for the invader: he dropped 4 tons of high-explosive shells on residential areas, after which he was shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces.

The invader admitted that he had committed terrible crimes. He urged Russian soldiers not to carry out criminal orders. "I think we have already lost this war", – the prisoner summed up.

Russian invaders confessing to war crimes – watch the video