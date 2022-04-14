The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already called such actions of Russia kidnapping. These include orphans, children deprived of parental care, and children whose parents died as a result of Russia's military aggression.

Read more: War will become "endless bloodbath" without more weapons, – Zelenskyy

Traditionally, Russians are even ready to cover their aggressive actions by means of so-called "documents". The Russian Ministry of Education intends to sign "agreements" with the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which would allow the transfer of orphans illegally deported from Ukraine to Russian families.

"The Kremlin's attempts to legitimize its criminal actions on the territory of Ukraine are a cynical disregard for the basic rules and customs of warfare, and universally recognized human rights. In fact, Russia, in violation of international humanitarian law and basic standards of humanity, is engaged in state-level abduction of children and the destruction of the future of the Ukrainian nation", the Foreign Ministry said.