Speaking in English, Zelenskiy says Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia “much longer than the invaders planned”.

But Russia still has the capacity to attack “not only against Ukraine”, Zelenskiy continues: "Poland, Moldova, Romania, and the Baltic states will become the next targets if the freedom of Ukraine falls."

More weapons were needed to “save millions of Ukrainians as well as millions of Europeans”, he says:

We need heavy artillery, armoured vehicles, air defence systems and combat aircraft.

Zelenskiy concludes the video by saying: "Freedom must be armed better than tyranny. Western countries have everything to make it happen. The final victory over the tyranny and the number of people saved depends on them."