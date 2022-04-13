Investigators found that on April 12, seven people were shot dead by the Russian military in the village of Pravdyne, Bilozerskyi district. The victims are six men and a woman.

To destroy the evidence of the massacre, the invaders decided to blow up the house where the shooting took place. In this way they wanted to get rid of the bodies and destroy the evidence.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are working hard to establish all the circumstances of the horrific events, as well as to identify the dead. Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation. Criminal proceedings were instituted for violations of the laws or customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

Settlements in Kherson region are occupied

Note that part of Kherson region is under occupation by Russian troops. More than a hundred settlements are without water and electricity. The situation in the region is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe.