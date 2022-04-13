These traumas will have to be treated for several years. Azad Safarov, a journalist, volunteer, and co-founder of the Voices of Children Foundation, spoke about this on Channel 24.

"Children fell to the ground"

He told the story of a social worker who left Lysychansk with her children. They were afraid to speak Ukrainian.

“Once they reached a certain town and saw a flag outside the window, they stopped and began to sing the anthem of Ukraine,” – Safarov shared.

The volunteer mentioned that when the children passed through a dark tunnel in Lviv, they fell to the ground. It seemed to them that there would be shelling.

We will have to deal with children's psychological traumas for a long time

The journalist explained: "These are traumas that we will have to deal with for a long time”. According to him, children are deeply reluctant to talk about their feelings.

Therefore, the foundation tries to help them express what they have built up inside - through art therapy, individual sessions with a psychologist etc.

Safarov said: "Many of these children left their parents in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. It is very strange that children feel guilty for leaving. They feel helpless and angry at themselves for leaving while their parents stayed there. This anger hurt them".