On Channel 24, Fedir Venislavskyi, a deputy and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Security, discussed the situation. He mentioned that the Russian military targeted several Ukrainian cities.

"The most severe situation today, of course, can be seen in the Slobozhansky, South-Eastern directions. Sure, Odesa and Mykolaiv are their targets in the south", Fedir Venislavskyi observed.

Kharkiv remains of the Russian invaders' objectives. Our Armed Forces are fighting the enemy in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas in the east.

"These are the hotspots," Venislavskyi said, "but the situation is under control."

Odessa's defense, both from the sea and on land, is very powerful, according to the deputy. Ukrainian forces are also concentrating their efforts in Chernihiv's direction.

Unfortunately, the town of Izyum has been temporarily lost due to treason. For the Russian invaders, it is a crucial town because they are currently attempting to advance towards Sloviansk. The Ukrainian Army, in general, showed that it knows how to defeat invaders.