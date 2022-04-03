But even though the territory is liberated, it is still impossible to return to the city. There are no communications in the city, and houses are destroyed.

Now the city looks scary. Broken cars, the smell of burning, unexploded ordnance, burned and bombed buildings, fallen trees, military equipment, and the bodies of the dead lying on the roads of the city.

Markushin noted that the city has already begun to clear the effects of the "Russian world". Utilities are conducting an inventory of property and will work to restore communications. Everything should be done with special care, because the demining of the city is still in a process.

Markushin said that a clear action plan has already been developed together with the police, and Irpin is going to be patrolled in accordance with this plan.