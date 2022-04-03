Regional administration spokesperson Sergey Bratchuk has told Ukraine’s public broadcaster that one of Odesa’s “critical infrastructure facilities” was struck this morning, according to Reuters.

We hope there will be no casualties, Bratchuk said.

Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account that Odessa was attacked from the air.

“Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence,” he said.



A soldier near the site of one of the strikes told AFP it was likely a rocket or a missile.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was preparing “powerful strikes” in the south.