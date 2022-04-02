The train traffic is suspended there. Rescuers are working at the site of the attack, they are extinguishing the fire. There are no victims according to preliminary information.

The second missile hit the open area. There was also a fire. One person was injured.

Night attack on Dnipro region

On the night of April 2, Russians targeted Dnipro region with rockets. As a result, three buildings and several units of equipment were destroyed.

In Dnipro, the air defense shot down four enemy missiles, as well as one drone. Unfortunately, the invaders managed to hit the infrastructure facility in the city.