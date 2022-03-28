Lutsk

There are no casualties as a result of the missile hitting the oil base. "The cruise missile was launched from Belarus. It was flying at low altitude, so the radars failed to detect it", – said Yuriy Pohulyayko, the head of the regional state administration.

Kyiv

The missile was shot down by Ukrainian Air Defence Forces in Kyiv. The remains of the rocket fell in Darnytskyi district, a private garage burned down. No casualties, the State Emergency Service said.

Zhytomyr

Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn calmed citizens who heard explosions saying that no rockets had fallen in the city: "there were two explosions outside Zhytomyr".

Donbas

In the morning, the invaders fired on Rubizhne in Luhansk region, killing one person and injuring another one. As a result of the shelling, a residential house was damaged. The number of victims is still being determined.