These data were published in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6 pm on March 19. This indicates that it will be much more difficult for the enemy to successfully advance from the occupied territories and the sea.

Read more: Russians shot a house for the elderly from a tank in Luhansk region

How Russia is trying to make up for losses

It is unknown at this point how many Marine units our defenders were able to crush. However, it is important that this is one of the types of occupying forces that are considered "elite".

"They don’t have reserves to recover losses. There are attempts to staff companies to be sent to Ukraine by sending those from other military units," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

However, it is also added that at least 20 cases of officials refusing to fight were already known. Each of them has already experienced repressive methods, which are quite common for Russians.