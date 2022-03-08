The couple has already made an initial contribution, which amounts to 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), according to the source.

Read more: Ukrainian military defeated Russian paratroopers near Kharkiv

On Instagram, David Beckham called on all people to support his initiative and help Ukrainian children suffering from the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

"Mothers are forced to flee with their children. Families are being torn apart. Children are taken out of bed to become refugees at night. As the war in Ukraine enters its second week, families' needs are growing and 7.5 million children are now at risk," David wrote.