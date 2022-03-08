Russia decided to carry out its landing in the Vovchansky district of the Kharkiv region. But there they were immediately met by soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and regional defense forces. The defeated Russian invaders. Those, who were still alive after the counterattack, were forced to flee.

The Russian invaders landed an attack group with 3 helicopters. 120 people tried to get into the city of Kharkiv.

However, they were immediately "received" by the Ukrainian armed forces and the regional defense unit on the ground. About 70 Russian paratroopers were killed. This was reported by the head of Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

The remaining paratroopers fled to the Russian Federation and crossed the border, the regional administration head said.