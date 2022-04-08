At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded in a Russian rocket strike on the Kramatorsk railway station packed with evacuees, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, updating an earlier estimate of 30.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said no Ukrainian troops were at the train station when it was attacked.

Speaking to the Finnish parliament, Zelenskiy said: "Russian forces hit the train station in Kramatorsk, (firing) on an ordinary train station, on ordinary people, there were no soldiers there".

About 4,000 people, most of them elderly, women and children, were at the railway station when it was hit by Russian rockets.