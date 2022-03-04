But here is a special address by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

Europe must wake up now. Europe's largest nuclear power plant is on fire. Right now, Russian tanks are firing upon nuclear units. These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers. That is, they know where they are shooting, they have been preparing for this!

I appeal to all Ukrainians, to all Europeans. To all people who know the word "Chernobyl". Who know how many grief and casualties the explosion at the nuclear power plant caused. It was a global catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of people struggled with its consequences. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated. Russia wants to do it again. And already repeats. But six times more!

Europeans! Wake up, please! Speak to your politicians! Russian troops are firing upon the nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the city of Energodar. There are six power units. Six! One power unit exploded in Chernobyl.

We contacted the leaders, our partners. I talked to Charles Michel, to Scholz, I talked to Duda, I talked to President Biden. We contacted IAEA Director General Grossi and Prime Minister Johnson. We warn everyone.

No state, except Russia, has ever fired upon nuclear power units. For the first time in our history, in the history of mankind, the terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror.

Russian propagandists threatened everyone, we remember, to cover the world with nuclear ashes. Now it's not a threat, now it's a reality.

We do not know how the fire at the station will end. When there will be or won’t be an explosion, - no one can predict this for sure. But our men have always kept the nuclear power plant safe, so that there are no provocations, so that no one can capture the station, mine it and then blackmail the whole world with a nuclear catastrophe.

The Russian military must be stopped immediately! Shout to your politicians. Ukraine has 15 nuclear units. If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe. This is the evacuation of Europe. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops. Do not allow the death of Europe from the catastrophe at the nuclear power plant.