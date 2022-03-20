This opinion has been expressed by the former commander for U.S. Army forces in Europe, General Ben Hodges, in an exclusive interview for Channel 24. According to him, the Russians have problems, and they know it.

"I think in the next 7 days Russia will be exhausted. They do not have enough ammunition, they are suffering heavy losses and have problems with personnel – that is why they ask Syria to send their fighters, that is why they ask China to help them," the General said.

According to Ben Hodges, we are one week away from the moment when the situation will make Russians come to a full stop. However, they will still be able to fire missiles at cities.



"But their ability to capture Kyiv or any other big city - for example, Odesa - I think in 7 days they will not be able to do it. And then the balance of power will change completely, and Ukraine's advantages, such as logistical support, will improve," said the General.