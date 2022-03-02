As the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports, the defeated and wounded Russian soldiers were taken to hospitals in the Russian city of Belgorod. Some medical facilities there are already overcrowded and no longer accept civilians.

In particular, the city hospital №2 – one of the best in the region – is only accepting wounded soldiers. At the trauma center of the city hospital №2 journalists saw the staff of the medical facility gather for a general meeting of the traumatology department "to discuss issues related to the military agenda."

It was also revealed how the staff of the private medical center "Generation" in connection with the large influx of wounded military personnel needed to recruit specialists (mainly surgeons) from commercial medical clinics to treat them.

Six days of war have shown that the Russian army has little to counter Ukraine's forces, which have hardened in fighting in the Donbass. As a result, thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed in the advance on Ukrainian cities.