This is what Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Yagun said on TV News Channel 24. He believes that Russia is not acting tactically now, but is simply hysterical.

"There are no military tactics of Russia. It is only the hysteria of the invaders, who did not expect to meet the fierce resistance of the Ukrainian people, and even more of the city, which was given no more than 2 hours to capture it", – said Yagun.

"The Russians have broken their nerves"

According to him, the Russian military also did not expect to hear from the Ukrainians personally what they consider invaders.

"They have lost their nerves, they have decided to wipe the city off the face of the earth", Yagun stressed.