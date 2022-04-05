Some civilians from the village of Motyzhyn, which is part of Makariv village community, failed to escape the occupiers.

Read more: What happened in Bucha "could be replicated on a very large scale," - Human Rights Watch

In Motyzhyn, the occupiers killed civilians and simply threw them into a mass grave, barely covered with sand.

"This is Motyzhyn in Kyiv region. In this village, Russians killed the family of the village head Olha Sukhenko. People were killed and simply covered with sand in the woods. This is the fascism of the 21st century," wrote the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak.