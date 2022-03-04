The Russian Armed Forces have been using very vile tactics, breaking all rules of the war and committing greave breaches of international humanitarian law.

Read also Putin is preparing a large-scale military operation in Russia

A score of killed civilians by Russian missiles and artillery and hundreds of destroyed homes are the basic arguments for the whole world to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Detailed guidance is below

Full support is provided

Visa requirement is cancelled (Temporary: From 1st Mar till the end of martial law, Presidential Decree №82/2022)

Vital experience is guaranteed!

Everyone in the world has already noticed the courage of Ukrainians to defend not only their Motherland but the whole Europe and its democratic values. However, this war is not only against Ukraine. This war is against Europe, democracy, basic human rights and peaceful coexistence.

Thus, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed all citizens of friendly to Ukraine countries, to come to Ukraine and together with brave Armed Forces to fight against and win Russian occupants. The legal base of foreigners’ direct participation is created already.

According to the Regulation on military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine by citizens of other countries and stateless persons (approved by President of Ukraine Decree #248 of June 10, 2016) foreigners, that have the desire to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, can do it by signing a contract, including with the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forced of Ukraine. Thus, a separate foreigner’s detachment, named the Territorial Defense International Legion of Ukraine, is formed.

Obviously, there is no greater contribution to international peace and security, than directly participating in its maintenance. In case you want to enroll or to get extra details, please do not hesitate to contact the Defense Attaché of the Ukrainian Embassy in your country.

The only way to maintain world peace is to fight together!

Instruction:

Step 1. Contact the Embassy of Ukraine in your country to apply for joining the International Legion of Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine (address to a military diplomat or consul, find contact details on the website of the Embassy): There are three ways to apply: 1) come to the Embassy; 2) call; 3) send e-mail.

Step 2. Specify what documents and clothing (uniform) or equipment is necessary or recommended. Documents: domestic personal document (ID or passport); foreign passport if necessary (for traveling abroad).

Step 3. Arrive to the Embassy with documents for an interview with the Defense Attaché and to arrange consular and travel issues.

Step 4. Apply in written form to join the International Legion of Territorial Defense

Forces of Ukraine for military service under a contract on a voluntary basis (Defense Attaché provides assistance).

Step 5. Get instructions on how to arrive to Ukraine, necessary documents and equipment.

It is recommended, if available, to have military clothing or its elements, personal protective equipment.

Step 6. Arrive to Ukraine via particular route. The representatives of Ukrainian embassies, consulates (abroad) and the Territorial Defense Forces Command will provide assistance en route. Their contacts will be provided by the Embassy of Ukraine in your country after interview.

Step 7. Upon arrival in Ukraine at the collection point, sign a contract and together with soldiers from other countries and Ukrainian soldiers to go to fight against the Russian occupation forces within a joint multinational effort.