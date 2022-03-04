According to Channel 24’s intelligence reports, Putin considers the population of Russia to be mindless and weak, but still sees potential threats arising against the government. Putin is not concerned about the on-going anti-war protests, but instead the much greater threat of the economic collapse of Russia.

In addition, the Kremlin has realized that it will be impossible to completely hide the scale of the war crimes and tens of thousands killed in hostilities from the Russian population and they are panicking. Sources indicate on March 3, a key Russian parliamentary committee approved a draft law that would impose prison terms of up to 15 years for disseminating "fake" information about Russian military operations.

All GRU and FSB dedicated units will be tapped

Despite all attempts to detain the bodies of the dead in Belarus, despite the use of mobile crematoria and simply leaving dead bodies of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, the residents of Russian regions bordering Ukraine can see thousands of trucks with the wounded and killed.

In addition, mothers of Russian soldiers who do not know if their sons are still alive are desperately trying to get any information from the army command. So, it is impossible to prevent information from spreading and Russia will struggle to keep the truth from them, let alone the world.

Among the options for countering the Kremlin’s internal problems are the imposition of martial law and the use of the army in the streets to quell riots. However, first the Kremlin wants to conduct the largest information and psychological operation within the country.

The IPsO (center of information and psychological operations), GRU, and FSB units left in Russia were ordered to set up an all-Russian committee "For Victory", and will tap into every available resource to brainwash the Russian people.

«The Russian government is going to use all its management tools to run a large-scale campaign that would "unite people against the foreign enemy". They want to strengthen the message about "fascists in Ukraine", to mobilize all resources for the "Patriotic War"», - intelligence says.





Celebrities are demanded to help spread the false information

Following an emergency meeting, the Russian leadership decided to create a committee, which will force representatives of the army, civil organizations, as well as Russian celebrities, scientists, artists, and church workers.

The plan will attempt to spread the idea among their people that right now "Russia has unique opportunity to revive its greatness."

Putin complains about information warfare

During the meeting, Putin allegedly shouted at his subordinates and complained that the Russian media was spreading information about the war, but not a "special operation." Therefore, despite the Russians’ massive support of the military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin fails to keep pace with the actions of its opponents, the Russian people are starting to see the truth and Russia is losing the information campaign on their invasion into Ukraine.

Putin is now panicking and has launched a false information campaign throughout Russia.