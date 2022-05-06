Back in 2008

On March 30, the so-called "leadership" of unrecognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia released statements of "independence".

Six days before the conflict began, the occupiers began accusing Georgia of shelling border villages and the capital of South Ossetia, Tskhinvali.

At the same time, the well-known Russian military exercises "Caucasus-2008" took place in the North Caucasus.

To create the illusion before the world community that Georgia is a threat to unrecognized territories, Tskhinvali began a mass evacuation of the population.

Fighting against Georgia began on August 11. Russian aircraft bombed military facilities, ports, and bases.

On August 12, then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev announced the end of the "peacekeeping operation", but Russian troops remained in the country for another four days.

On August 26, Medvedev signed a decree recognizing the independence of the republics.

How was it in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the Kremlin tried to apply a similar scenario based on a five-day "special operation" plan:

since November, Russia has been withdrawing troops to Ukraine's borders;

in February, Russia continued joint military exercises with Belarus called "Union Determination";

Russia intensified shelling of the occupied Donbas to create a pretext for invasion;

at the same time, Russian propaganda actively promoted and spread fakes about the Ukrainian military;

On February 18, women, children, and the elderly were deported from Donbas under the pretext of a fictitious threat from Ukraine;

On February 21, leaders of quasi-republics appealed to Vladimir Putin to recognize their independence;

On February 21, the Kremlin leader recognized the so-called "republics" in Donbas;

On February 24, the war against Ukraine began under the guise of a "special operation".

The Kremlin's scenario did not work the second time

The Russians' plans failed in Ukraine. After all, instead of a five-day conflict, a long war broke out, during which many civilians died. Ukraine is also supported by the European Union and the United States. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted Russia's plans to seize our cities and the capital.

Russia lost the information war without even launching an offensive, because it used an already known scenario. The Center for Counteracting Disinformation stressed that the Georgian version of "forcing peace" did not work, because every Ukrainian is fighting for his land. If not with a weapon in arms, then with a flag. Exactly like the townspeople of captured Kherson do.