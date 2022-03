Vadym Denysenko specifically mentioned Mariupol and Chernihiv - there, according to him, the situation is extremely difficult. He also said there was fighting in Kyiv region and near Irpin almost all night.

"Therefore, we cannot say about Russians reducing the intensity of hostilities in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions", - Denisenko said.