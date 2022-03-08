Hence, both the Red Cross and we, as the party with which the opening of the humanitarian corridor was agreed, have documental approval.

Read more: Russia's war against Ukraine: March 8, 2022

There is one route for the humanitarian corridor for evacuation of people: Sumy, Holubivka, Lokhvytsia, Lubny, Poltava. No other routes were agreed.

We already have information that the Russian side has planned to disrupt the work of humanitarian corridors. Manipulations with the route are being prepared to force people to go the other way. Not agreed and not safe.

We call on the Russian side not to resort to manipulative actions and to fulfill the promise, which is documented.

It is a question of evacuation of civilians from the city of Sumy to the city of Poltava, including foreign students. In particular, citizens of the Republic of India and the People's Republic of China.

It is also a question of delivery of the corresponding humanitarian cargoes by the humanitarian corridor to the city of Sumy. In particular, food and essential medicines.

The Ukrainian side is ready to fully ensure all the way along the agreed route. We informed both the Red Cross and the Russian side of our readiness.

It was agreed to start the silence regime on the route at 9 am Kyiv time. We announce the beginning of the silence regime. The time frame of the humanitarian corridor is from 9 am to 9 pm.

All obstacles to the movement of the relevant convoys must be removed along the entire route - both for people leaving the city of Sumy and for humanitarian goods delivered to the city of Sumy.

The convoy of humanitarian goods will move to the city of Sumy along the route: Lokhvytsia, Andriyashivka, Romny, Nedryhailiv, Sumy.

A real ceasefire along the route of the humanitarian corridor will be the basis for informing the public about the possibility of evacuation.

It was agreed that at 10 am the first column should start moving from the city of Sumy.

Civilians will also follow the convoy in their own vehicles. We also sent to the Russian side and the Red Cross the developed routes for humanitarian corridors: Volnovakha - Zaporizhzhia, Mariupol - Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Kyiv region in the direction of Western Ukraine, as well as Kharkiv and Kharkiv region in the direction of Western Ukraine.

We call on Russia to agree on these routes without delay, to inform the International Committee of the Red Cross and to ensure a stable ceasefire on these routes.

Do not trust unofficial sources of information, do not trust the reports of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Trust the Ukrainian authorities. Listen, read the official media. Everything will be Ukraine!