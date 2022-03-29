Most likely, the Russian invaders will attempt to capture some Ukrainian territories in April, military expert Oleg Zhdanov said on Channel 24. He noted that Putin plans to announce some "successes" at the May 9 parade.

The most important thing for him is to achieve some kind of military victory, and that is what the Russian troops will aim for.

"The Donbas will be the key to victory in this war. It will be their main target in April. The hardest fighting, in my opinion, will be in the south and east, in the Donbas," Zhdanov said.