Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the stories of Ukrainians and Jews are very closely connected, Channel 24 reports, and although we live in different conditions today, the threat to our peoples is the same. "Both we and you suffer from the destruction of the people, the state, the culture. And even the name: Ukraine, Israel," the president said.

He also reminded the Knesset of the words of Golda Meir from Kyiv, who was one of the founders and later Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

"We want to live. Our neighbors want us dead. There is not much room for compromise," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Golda Meir.

In his speech, the President of Ukraine emphasized the symbolism of February 24. According to him, this day has already gone down in history. And both times - as a tragedy for the whole world, including Israel.

It was February 24, 1920, when the National Socialist Workers' Party of Germany (NSDAP) was founded. "The party that took the lives of millions. Destroyed entire countries. It tried to kill nations," Zelensky said.

More than a century later, on Feb. 24, Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine. The invasion has already claimed thousands of lives and left millions homeless.