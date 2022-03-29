The losses of a 200 separate motorized rifle brigade only amounted to more than 1,500 servicemen. This is the greatest defeat since the beginning of the war.

Due to significant losses, the enemy increased its troops by a separate unit of the 1st Panzer Army. Also, the invaders continue to use aircraft and artillery in Kharkiv and Barvinkovo, and trying to capture Izyum.

Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlements of Kamyanka, Sukha Kamyanka, Tykhotske.