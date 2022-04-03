The head of the regional military administration, Serhii Hamalii, said on the Internet that Russians had struck at Khmelnytskyi region. He specified that it happened on April 2, at 5 p.m.

"There was a missile strike on an industrial facility in Shepetivka, Khmelnytskyi region, during the air raid, " Hamalii said.

A fire broke out at the facility as a result of the shelling. Rescuers are already fighting it. According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured, although 15 people were in the territory at the time of the attack.

The head of the Regional Military Administration called on the residents of Khmelnytskyi region not to share unverified information on social networks and telegram channels. At the same time, he promised to provide details.

We will remind, for the first time during full-scale invasion Russians fired at Khmelnytskyi region on March 30. Then the occupiers struck at a military facility in Starokostiantyniv. And on the night of March 31 - at the industrial facilities of the region.