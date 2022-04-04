According to the General Staff, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts in Donetsk and Tavriia directions in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna.

Read more: Our mum remained in the damp, dark basement, - Katya, a girl from Mariupol

Attacks on Sloviansk and Severodonetsk

It is also known that the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive in the direction of Sloviansk and Severodonetsk.

In addition, Russian troops want to gain full control over the city of Mariupol. Today alone, the occupiers have launched eight air strikes on the city, where street fighting continues.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

The invaders started regrouping in southern Ukraine.

They plan to attack again with greater force. "The occupying forces are regrouping and trying to improve the tactical situation in some areas in southern Ukraine," the statement said.

It is known that the occupiers are moving their additional units.