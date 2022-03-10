To ensure the maximum quality and efficiency of medical care for our defenders and civilians, at the initiative of Israeli Professor Alexander Zlotnik, the Israeli representative office of "Tomer Avnon Management LTD" in Ukraine together with the Ukrainian company "Medstar Solutions" and the "Modern Care" Clinic, with the assistance The Office of the President and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are implementing the “UkrMedIsrael”Project, which will start operating on March 10, 2022.

This project allows the exchange of experience between Israeli and Ukrainian doctors.

Israeli specialists, highly qualified in the field of combat trauma, are ready to consult their Ukrainian colleagues in real-time, share vast experience in wartime in providing medical care to patients with injuries of varying severity, as well as critically ill patients in difficult situations.



"The Ukrainian people will never forget the invaluable help of Israeli doctors who came to the rescue during one of the most difficult moments in our history. In unity is strength! Only together we will WIN! Only the one sky for all nations can be peaceful!" – said Israeli specialists.