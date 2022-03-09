The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko spoke about the structures which the invaders ruthlessly destroyed. The maternity ward in the city centre, hospital, children's and therapy departments were destroyed.

"All this was destroyed during the Russian air attack on Mariupol. Just now. Just now a Russian pilot, who probably does not shy away from calling himself a human being, pullend the trigger again, knowing exactly where the bomb will hit," - said Kyrylenko.

He is convinced that Russians must stop calling themselves human beings.

"Russians! You have not only crossed the line of unacceptable relations between states and peoples. You have crossed the line of humanity. Stop calling yourself human beings!" - emotionally addressed the head of regional military administration.