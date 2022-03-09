“The mind refuses to believe it. There is nothing but hatred of invaders, who decided to wipe this ancient city in Zhytomyr region and the whole Ukraine off the map. And this makes the people of Ukrainian to fight to the very victorious end”, – the rescuers wrote.

Currently, search and rescue operations in Malyn are continuing. 11 rescuers are involved.

Read more: Russia agreed on humanitarian corridors: the list of cities

The evening was restless

The invaders launched three airstrikes on Zhytomyr region during last night. In total, about 40 bombs have struck the region during these 13 days of the war. The occupiers target not military facilities at all, the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Bunechko says.

According to him, nine people died in Zhytomyr region yesterday, including four servicemen. Among five victims in Malyn, including the two one-year-old babies, there were also sixteen and twenty years old civilians.