Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration called Izyum the "hottest spot" in the northeastern province, amid ongoing fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"The 'hottest spot' remains in Izyum, where Ukrainian Armed Forces are having success in combat," he said in televised remarks.

Syniehubov claimed a "big enemy military equipment convoy that was moving towards Izium direction was destroyed" by Ukrainian forces, but provided no further specifics. CNN could not verify that claim.