For security concerns, no information about Boris Johnson's arrival in Kyiv was released. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, explained.

"Russia is quite enraged with him (Boris Johnson - Channel 24). That is why we were aware of all the threats and risks." - Podoliak added.

Podoliak also stated that, in his opinion, Russia has a very negative stance toward several leaders. In particular, they are:

Volodymyr Zelensky, ranking first;

Boris Johnson comes second in terms of Russia's hatred for him;

Polish President Andrzej Duda is in third place.

"Russians, I think, have a ranking of presidents and prime ministers of other nations with whom they have a special antipathy," Podoliak said.